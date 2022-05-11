‘Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Rights March Planned in DC

An abortion rights demonstration with an estimated 17,000 people is planned for Saturday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., a permit approved by federal officials says.

The Bans Off Our Bodies demonstration, organized in part by the Women's March, is set to take place Saturday, May 14.

Reproductive rights and women's groups are mobilizing in the wake of a leaked draft opinion that indicates Supreme Court justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that affirmed the right to abortion access.

The @NationalMallNPS has issued permit to Abortion Rights Advocates for rally at Washington Monument 11:30am Saturday May 14 with a March to Supreme Court at 2pm. Permit notes 17,000 expected participants. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/UglityRnGU — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) May 11, 2022

Only 4️⃣ days until we mobilize nationwide to protect abortion access.



This Saturday, we’re showing the strength of our movement as we march across the country to defend Roe v. Wade and tell SCOTUS: #BansOffOurBodies.



Find an event near you: https://t.co/26BO5TClWd — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 10, 2022

Participants are expected to meet on the grounds of the Washington Monument at noon for a rally and then march to the Supreme Court at 2 p.m., a permit issued by the National Park Service says.

The event is organized by Women’s March, Ultraviolet, MoveOn.org and Planned Parenthood, the permit says.

The first Women’s March brought scores of demonstrators to D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after President Donald Trump took office.

The National Park Service regularly approves permits for a range of First Amendment events in D.C.

