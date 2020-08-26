Banners Honoring Drowning Victim Stolen From Overpass

A Virginia mother grieving the loss of her son is trying to figure out who vandalized and stole two signs honoring him.

Fitz Thomas drowned while swimming in the Potomac River earlier this summer.

The Loudoun County 911 dispatcher transferred the emergency call for help to Maryland, which delayed help from first responders.

His mother, Pastor Michelle Thomas, and the community started a movement to demand answers and change to the dispatching system. They put up banners on a road overpass to honor Fitz and call for changes in the county's dispatch system.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Earlier this week, friends of the victim took video of two people removing the banners.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating the thefts.