Maryland

Baltimore Police Officer Shot While Dispersing Large Party

By Associated Press

Getty Images

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 25: A Baltimore City police emblem on a shirt during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players’ Weekend. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Baltimore police officer was shot early Sunday morning while he and other officers were attempting to break up a large party.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the officer was in stable condition after being taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for surgery.

City Council President Brandon Scott said the shooting highlights the difficult job of policing during the coronavirus epidemic, with social distancing guidelines still in effect throughout Maryland.

Local

Virginia 30 mins ago

Richmond Probing Report of Police Car Striking Protesters

Virginia Police 47 mins ago

Racism, Police Reform Focus of Virginia Legislative Session

“Since the beginning of COVID-19, our officers have worked non-stop to ensure the safety of Baltimoreans,” Scott wrote in a statement. “It is irresponsible and disappointing that people continue to put their own lives — and our entire community — at risk by having gatherings during a public health pandemic.”

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the suspected gunman was arrested at the scene and that the wounded officer helped make the arrest. Police did not identify the suspect.

It was the second shooting this weekend that involved reports of mass gatherings after five people were injured early Saturday morning in Fells Point.

Councilman Zeke Cohen said Saturday’s shooting took place after large crowds had been allowed to gather at Broadway Square and wrote on Facebook that he saw a gunman shoot “indiscriminately on a crowd of young people.”

The councilman has spoken with the police commissioner and City Solicitor Dana Moore about large crowds being allowed to gather despite city orders limiting social gatherings.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandBaltimoreBaltimore police
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us