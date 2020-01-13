shooting

Baltimore Man Killed During Drug Deal in DC

Tavon Cox

A 41-year-old man from Baltimore was killed during a drug deal in Northeast D.C. over the weekend.

Tavon Cox and his wife Crystal Cox drove to the District Saturday night to meet two men they didn't know for a drug transaction, according to court documents.

When they got to the Langston Terrace Dwellings on 24th Street NE, a man went up to the car, pulled out a gun and shot Tavon Cox in the head, court documents said.

Crystal Cox told police she pulled a gun from under her leg and started firing in self defense. She said she then got out of the car and called police.

Medics took Tavon Cox to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Sunday, police said.

Crystal Cox was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and is being held in jail pending her next court appointment.

Relatives told News4 the couple had two children together and had three other children from previous relationships.

"He was a very very good person and the world has lost a treasure. The person that decided to shoot him and take his life doesn't realize what they've done," Tavon Cox's stepmother Billie Boyd Cox said.

