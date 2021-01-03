Baltimore Dirt Bike Rider, HBO Film Star Charged With Murder

A renowned Baltimore dirt bike rider who appeared in an HBO drama about the city's riding scene faces murder charges for the stabbing death of her partner on New Year's Day, police say.

Lakeyria Doughty, known as “Wheelie Queen” in the film “Charm City Kings,” was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of her 33-year-old partner, Tiffany Wilson, on Friday in West Baltimore, according to police.

“It was a domestic situation where cooler heads didn’t prevail,” said Detective Donny Moses, a Baltimore police spokesman. He said Doughty and Wilson were in a relationship and an argument ensued.

Doughty called 911 after the stabbing, but Wilson died at the scene nearly four hours into the new year, the Baltimore Sun reported. It was the city's first homicide of 2021.

Doughty, 26, also faces various assault charges, including a felony, according to online court records.

Self-proclaimed “Wheelie Queen” for her stunts and skills, Doughty became a pioneer for breaking into the male-dominated dirt bike scene in Baltimore. She landed a role in the HBO film “Charm City Kings,” which premiered in the fall.

Doughty was photographed in January 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival.

Online court records did not say whether Doughty has an attorney who could comment on the charges.