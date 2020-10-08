Baltimore Bus Driver Fatally Shot on the Job

A Baltimore bus driver was shot and killed on the job Thursday morning after an argument with a passenger, police say.

Marcus Parks was the victim, the Maryland Department of Transportation said in a statement. He was 51 and had worked for the state transit administration for 20 years.

“Mr. Parks was a true frontline hero transporting essential workers during this COVID-19 health emergency. MDOT MTA is forever grateful for his commitment to the residents of Baltimore,” Administrator Kevin Quinn said in a statement.

Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet that he was “horrified by the senseless killing” of “one of our frontline essential workers who was just doing his job.”

An officer was in the 1200 block of E. Fayette Street at about 10:30 a.m. when he heard gunshots, police say. He saw and chased the shooting suspect, who got away. Then, the officer found Parks suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks was pronounced dead on the scene.

No information on a suspect was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tips may be given anonymously.

