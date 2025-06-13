Ballot drop boxes open for DC Ward 8 special election

Ward 8 voters can now mail or drop off their ballots in the special election to fill the D.C. Council seat left vacant when Trayon White was expelled for allegedly accepting bribes.

The D.C. Board of Elections said ballots were sent out to all registered voters in Ward 8. People can mail their ballots via the U.S. Postal Service or take them to a mail ballot drop box.

Four ballot drop boxes are available 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on July 15:

Parklands-Turner Library, 1547 Alabama Avenue SE

Bellevue/William O. Lockridge Library, 115 Atlantic Street SW

Department of Human Services, 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro, SE Corner of M & Half Street SE

When does in-person early voting begin?

Early voting begins Friday, July 11 at 8:30 a.m. Here's a list of early vote centers and their locations.

How do I vote on Election Day?

The election is on Tuesday, July 15. Voters can cast ballots at any of the following vote centers, regardless of where they live in Ward 8:

The Arc, 1901 Mississippi Avenue SE

Hendley Elementary School, 425 Chesapeake Street SE

Allen A.M.E. Church, 2498 Alabama Avenue SE

Covenant Baptist Church, 3845 South Capitol Street SW

Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W Street SE

Anacostia Senior High School, 1601 16th Street SE

Simon Elementary School, 401 Mississippi Avenue SE

Turner Elementary School, 3264 Stanton Road SE

Anacostia Public Library, 1800 Marion Barry, Avenue SE

Van Ness Elementary School, 1150 5th Street SE

Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center, 700 Yuma Street SE

Patterson Elementary School, 4399 South Capitol Terrace SW

Who's running for the Ward 8 D.C. Council seat?

Trayon White is running again for the position he was ousted from.

White was able to enter the special election because he hasn't been convicted of a felony. His federal trial is expected to start January 2026.

Three candidates are challenging him: Salim Adofo, Mike Austin and Sheila Bunn.

Go to the D.C. Board of Elections website for more information.