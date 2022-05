Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer wants to forecast the weather from your backyard.

Every summer, Doug takes his forecast on the road to several lucky viewers' backyards.

We’re looking for locations where the neighborhood will come out and spend a beautiful sunny afternoon with Storm Team4.

Email us at isee@nbcwashington.com to tell us why Doug should come to your house and submit a picture of your backyard and we may come to you!