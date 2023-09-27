Baby's death ruled homicide in DC

A 7-month-old baby who died earlier this year in D.C. had blunt force trauma and the infant's death has been ruled a homicide, police say.

The infant, King Phelps, was unconscious and unresponsive when officers responded to the 1300 block of Morris Road SE just after 2:15 a.m. on March 16, D.C. police said.

Medics pronounced the baby dead at the scene.

Police said Wednesday the medical examiner's office ruled that complications of blunt force trauma caused the baby's death and the manner of death was homicide.

The child's death is one of several from earlier in the year in D.C. that officials recently determined were homicides.

D.C. has surpassed 200 homicides so far this year as of Tuesday. It's the earliest point in the year the city has recorded 200 homicides since 1997.

This year marks the third in a row that D.C. has recorded 200 homicides.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who gives information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone who has a tip can call 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.

