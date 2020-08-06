Howard County police

Baby Who Initially Survived After Mother Was Shot Dies

By The Associated Press

Police lights
Metro

A baby girl who was delivered and was in critical condition after her mother was shot and killed has died, police said.

Howard County police said 30-year-old Rabiah Ahmad was 28 weeks pregnant when she was shot on July 31, The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday. Ahmad died at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Police said multiple bullets were fired into the residence from the outside, and one of the rounds hit Ahmad.

Doctors were able to deliver the baby girl, who was in critical condition until Wednesday, when police said she died.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Racial Justice Group Calls on Congress to Address Racism in COVID Relief

Culpeper County 3 hours ago

Mistake Allowed Confederate Flag to Fly on County Property for Years

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Ahmad’s boyfriend, Kadeem Bailey, confirmed Saturday that he was present on the night of the shooting but declined further comment.

The shooting took place on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the Day of Sacrifice. While Bailey confirmed that Ahmad was Muslim, police said this week there is no evidence to suggest the shooting was a hate crime.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Howard County policeRabiah Ahmad
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us