Baby Missing From Maryland Home Found Safe in DC; Woman Arrested

A 2-month-old baby missing from a Maryland home was located in Washington, D.C., and a woman was arrested in connection with the case, police said Wednesday.

News outlets report the baby boy was found about 10:30 a.m. with help from the FBI, Maryland State Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Lt. Rebecca Fetchu of the Hagerstown Police Department. A woman told officers that she left her baby at her Hagerstown apartment with a male acquaintance and that when she returned, the acquaintance was still there but the baby was gone.

A woman who was found with the baby was arrested on an outstanding warrant in relation to the case, Fetchu said in a news release, adding that she wasn't sure where the two were found.

Fetchu said officers believe the woman took the baby and fled to Washington. The woman and the baby's mother know each other, but Fetchu declined to provide details about their relationship.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the baby was in the custody of a child protective services unit in Washington, according to Fetchu. She wouldn't comment on a possible motive, saying only that the investigation is continuing.