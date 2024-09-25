Fairfax County

Baby inside carjacked SUV reunited with family in Fairfax County

Police speculate that the man who stole the car looked in the rearview mirror at some point during his escape, realized there was a child present, and decided to park the car and run.

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter and Maggie More

WRC

The mother of a 4-month-old child has been reunited with her baby after the child was taken during a carjacking in Fairfax County.

The carjacking took place just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Apple Federal Credit Union on Richmond Highway. The baby's father pulled the car up in front of the bank, then got out to use the ATM, leaving the baby in the red SUV.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

When he left the bank building, the father told police, he saw the car being driven away with the baby still inside.

Police believe the baby was asleep at the time of the carjacking. They speculate that the man who stole the car looked in the rearview mirror at some point during his escape, realized there was a child present, and decided to park the car and run.

Hours later, that stolen red SUV was surrounded by police vehicles in the parking lot of a strip mall just half a mile from the bank. The baby, having slept through the entire ordeal, is completely fine and healthy.

The father tried to run after the car when he saw it being stolen, then called 911 and his wife -- the baby's mother, Tedisha Fahie.

Animals Sep 16

Baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng is a TikTok star, but her keepers are worried

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 25

 NICU babies get ready for Olympics

Fahie said that she was at work when her husband called, and had some coworkers drop her off in the strip mall parking lot to be reunited with her baby.

"If I find out who it is, maybe I can be lenient," Fahie told News4 through tears. "But I still would like to speak to them as to why. Like, why did you even do it? Why do you want to take something that's not yours, you know? I just don't understand."

"But I am glad that they left the car where it is," Fahie said, as her 4-month old baby played on her lap. "We'll see."

Police do not have anyone in custody, and are still trying to determine a suspect.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyVirginiaMount Vernon
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us