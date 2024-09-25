Baby inside carjacked SUV reunited with family in Fairfax County

The mother of a 4-month-old child has been reunited with her baby after the child was taken during a carjacking in Fairfax County.

The carjacking took place just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Apple Federal Credit Union on Richmond Highway. The baby's father pulled the car up in front of the bank, then got out to use the ATM, leaving the baby in the red SUV.

When he left the bank building, the father told police, he saw the car being driven away with the baby still inside.

Police believe the baby was asleep at the time of the carjacking. They speculate that the man who stole the car looked in the rearview mirror at some point during his escape, realized there was a child present, and decided to park the car and run.

Hours later, that stolen red SUV was surrounded by police vehicles in the parking lot of a strip mall just half a mile from the bank. The baby, having slept through the entire ordeal, is completely fine and healthy.

The father tried to run after the car when he saw it being stolen, then called 911 and his wife -- the baby's mother, Tedisha Fahie.

Fahie said that she was at work when her husband called, and had some coworkers drop her off in the strip mall parking lot to be reunited with her baby.

"If I find out who it is, maybe I can be lenient," Fahie told News4 through tears. "But I still would like to speak to them as to why. Like, why did you even do it? Why do you want to take something that's not yours, you know? I just don't understand."

"But I am glad that they left the car where it is," Fahie said, as her 4-month old baby played on her lap. "We'll see."

Police do not have anyone in custody, and are still trying to determine a suspect.