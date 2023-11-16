‘Baby, I'm still looking for you': Search for 25-year-old DC woman escalates

The family of a missing 25-year-old D.C. woman says her disappearance is getting harder on them every day she's gone.

Chyna Crawford was last seen Oct. 23 on Good Hope Road SE. Since then, her loved ones have not stopped worrying about her.

Her family held two searches in parts of Southeast: Anacostia Park and Good Hope Road. D.C. police upgraded her case from missing victims to a major crimes case.

“I was hoping and praying that maybe, maybe she just wanted to get away, and she’ll come back any day, but as time goes on, it’s definitely starting to get harder,” said her mother, Elisa Crawford.

Chyna Crawford’s picture and description have been put up inside of storefronts throughout SE D.C. neighborhoods. Signs about her disappearance have been posted in parts of Maryland and Virginia in an effort to bring her home.

Her brother Derrick Crawford said that the only thing consuming his mind is his sister and trying to figure out where she is.

“It has been mentally taxing," he said. "As my mom said early on, it was like that fire and drive to continue to push, to continue to search high and low, whether it was parks or vacants or apartments or homes.”

Earlier this month, police said that they received information that led the department to believe that there may be some suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

As the search goes on, her loved ones are asking for her safe return.

“Baby, I’m still looking for you," her mother said. "I’m not going to give up. I just need you to stay strong and hang in there. We’re going to find you.”

Chyna Crawford is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall with dreads down to her waist, braces and two tattoos. One tattoo has a heart with devil horns on the right side of her chest. She drives a 2012 Mercedes Benz with a Virginia temporary license plate that reads 99-88-59V.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the police.