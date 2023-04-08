Baby Girl Born Along Interstate 270 in Germantown

A healthy baby girl was born on the roadside of Interstate 270 Friday after a “very unexpected” delivery, according to a release.

The mother, Alexa Almonte, delivered the baby along southbound I-270 in Germantown, Maryland, at about 2 a.m., just 30 minutes after experiencing signs of labor, according to an Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center release.

Almonte named the baby Valentina which means “healthy and strong.” Valentina weighs 7 pounds 15 ounces and measures 21 inches, the release said.

The baby is Almonte’s third child.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The mother and baby are receiving care at Shady Grove’s Birth Center and are doing well.

“It’s so important to have,” Almonte said in the release. "God was very intentional in how he picked her to come.”