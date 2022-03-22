Avid Cyclist Fatally Struck in Frederick County

A devoted cyclist died Monday after he was hit from behind while biking in Frederick County, Maryland, police and his heartbroken family say.

Shawn Blumenfeld, of Emmitsburg, was the victim of the crash on Taneytown Pike. He was 51.

Blumenfeld, known to many as Bayga, was a bike courier, mechanic, racer and coach. He had consulted professional cyclists and competed in televised tours, said Lane Blumenfeld, his brother.

“He really touched a lot of people, and I’ll miss him,” he said.

Blumenfeld was riding in the 10000 block of Taneytown Pike when he was hit by a 2021 Dodge van, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded at about 2:45 p.m.

Medics pronounced Blumenfeld dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 26-year-old Pennsylvania man, remained at the crash scene and did not report any injuries. Any charges are pending the outcome of an investigation and consultation with county prosecutors.

Blumenfeld was conscientious about bike safety, his brother said.

He led “a life well-lived,” his brother said.

“Most of us in this world probably don’t necessarily follow our passion. We do what we need to do or what we have to do. He was able to live his passion and do what he loved to do,” Lane Blumenfeld said.