Questions still remain unanswered in the death of a man attending Sunday's Patriots game at Gillette Stadium.

The death of 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, N.H., is under investigation by state police and prosecutors in Norfolk County. He was pronounced dead at an Attleborough hospital, after fans described a fight breaking out while at the game.

Autopsy results show no 'traumatic injury'

Preliminary autopsy results released on Wednesday "did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue," the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. The cause and manner of Mooney's death are still unclear, and further testing will be done.

Prosecutors said that their investigation has so far included talking to law enforcement, as well as examining videos of the fight that broke out before Mooney's death.

An investigation is ongoing; any witnesses who saw what happened and haven't yet been interviewed have been asked to reach out to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police haven't said much on the situation, just confirming that investigators are looking into "the facts and circumstances of the man's death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident."

No charges have been filed.

Patriots 'heartbroken' following fan's death

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium released a joint statement on Mooney's death, calling the situation a heartbreaking one.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fans and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night’s Patriots game," the statement said. "We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss.”

Dale Mooney's family in mourning

Mooney's wife told NBC10 Boston that he was a loving husband and father, as well as a longtime Patriots fan who had been going to Gillette to support the team for multiple years without incident.

"I want people to know what kind of person he was," she said. "He has been a season ticket holder for 30 years and never had one problem. He is the kindest, gentlest person."

He and his wife had two boys together; she said she loved him for more than 30 years.