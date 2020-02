Some D.C. hockey fans and cereal lovers are in for a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise.

Autographed photos of Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin are hidden in 50 boxes of Ovi O's cereal at Giant stores, the supermarket announced Wednesday.

The limited-edition honey nut cereal went on sale in September. A portion of proceeds benefit the Children’s Cancer Foundation, Ovechkin said.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals made surprise visits in the D.C. area to share his cereal, Ovi Os, with kids. Sherree Burruss reports.

A 12.25-ounce box of the cereal sells for $2.69.