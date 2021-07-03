Washington Monument

Authorities Respond to Car Crash at Washington Monument

Witnesses said a man was driving erratically, doing figure 8s and at one point got out of the car and appeared agitated

By NBC Washington Staff and Cory Smith

Authorities were responding to an incident at the Washington Monument Saturday.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo confirmed first responders were dispatched to a car crash at 2 15th Street at the Washington Monument at 7:40 p.m.

U.S. Park Police did not confirm more details about the crash.

Witnesses told News4’s Cory Smith that it looked like a driver accelerated toward a group of pedestrians and was attempting to hit them.

They also said a man was driving erratically, doing figure 8s and at one point got out of the car and appeared agitated.

The suspected driver was conscious and talking as he was wheeled into an ambulance, Smith reported.

The fire department confirmed no pedestrians were injured.

The Washington Monument has been closed since late January and will remain closed on the Fourth of July.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

