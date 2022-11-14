Authorities Report Shooting at University of Virginia; Suspect At-Large

People at the University of Virginia were told to shelter in place after a shooting Sunday night near a parking garage on campus, according to the university’s police department and emergency management office.

In a series of tweets, university authorities, including President Jim Ryan, said the shooting was reported on Culbreth Road in Charlottesville, Virginia. One suspect was at-large and considered armed and dangerous. Those in the area were told to reach out to friends and family and advise of their status.

There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Please follow @UVA_EM for updated alerts, as we ask the @UVA community to please shelter in place. https://t.co/A6Vrirxq0N — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

UPDATE: 1 SUSPECT IS AT LARGE, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. REACH OUT TO FRIENDS & FAMILY TO ADVISE OF YOUR STATUS. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the suspected shooting. The situation appears to be ongoing.

The most up-to-date information can be found on the University of Virginia's Office of Emergency Management website. The office also said it established an emergency hotline for family and friends with questions about the incident.

For family and friends with questions about the event, @UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

News4 is working to confirm more details.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.