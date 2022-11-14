University of Virginia

Authorities Report Shooting at University of Virginia; Suspect At-Large

In a series of tweets, university authorities said the shooting was reported on Culbreth Road. One suspect was at-large and considered armed and dangerous.

By Briana Trujillo

People at the University of Virginia were told to shelter in place after a shooting Sunday night near a parking garage on campus, according to the university’s police department and emergency management office.

In a series of tweets, university authorities, including President Jim Ryan, said the shooting was reported on Culbreth Road in Charlottesville, Virginia. One suspect was at-large and considered armed and dangerous. Those in the area were told to reach out to friends and family and advise of their status. 

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the suspected shooting. The situation appears to be ongoing.

The most up-to-date information can be found on the University of Virginia's Office of Emergency Management website. The office also said it established an emergency hotline for family and friends with questions about the incident.

News4 is working to confirm more details.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

