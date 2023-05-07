Suspect in Custody After Gunshots Reported at St. Charles Towne Center in Maryland

A suspect is in custody after reports that gunshots were fired inside the St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said.

“Initial reports indicate a group of teens may have discharged a firearm inside the mall” between 4:10 and 4:20 p.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

No injuries have been reported and the mall will remain closed Sunday, authorities said.

More information on the suspect in custody has not been released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 301-932-2222.

(1/2) Police Activity: Officers on scene at St. Charles Town Center for report of gunshots inside mall. Initial reports indicate a group of teens may have discharged a firearm inside the mall. No reported victims with gunshot wounds as of this time. — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) May 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Refresh and tune into News4 at 6 p.m. for updates.