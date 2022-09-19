Authorities Investigate Multiple Hoax Calls at School Districts Around the DMV

Authorities are investigating after more than half a dozen school districts in the DMV area were targeted by hoax phone calls reporting active shooting threats.
Police found no evidence of a shooter at any of the locations.
The schools were in Loudoun County, Warren County, Culpeper County, Arlington County and the District.
At least one school initiated a lockdown as a precaution.
No shots were fired, and no one was injured.
Police are investigating if the calls are related.
