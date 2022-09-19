hoax threats

Authorities Investigate Multiple Hoax Calls at School Districts Around the DMV

Authorities investigate multiple school districts that were targeted by hoax phone calls reporting active shooting threats Monday.

By Nuria Diaz Munoz

Authorities are investigating after more than half a dozen school districts in the DMV area were targeted by hoax phone calls reporting active shooting threats. 

Police found no evidence of a shooter at any of the locations.

The schools were in Loudoun County, Warren County, Culpeper County, Arlington County and the District. 

At least one school initiated a lockdown as a precaution.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Police are investigating if the calls are related. 

