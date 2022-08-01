Austin Riley signs 10-year, $212 million extension with Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It looks like Austin Riley is staying right where he is.

The Atlanta Braves decided on Monday night to extend the third baseman’s contract. He will be receiving a 10-year deal worth $212 million.

The Atlanta #Braves today signed 3B Austin Riley to a 10-year contract worth $212 million: pic.twitter.com/TdPVtpYnL5 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 1, 2022

The contract will run through the 2032 season and has a $20 million club option for 2033.

Riley will make $15 million in 2023, $21 million in 2024 and $22 million annually over the remaining eight years of the deal.

The third baseman has agreed to donate $2.12 million to the Atlanta Braves Foundation, a mission that builds community through baseball by engaging Braves Country and improving equity in sports to vulnerable populations.

The 25-year-old Silver Slugger Award-winner was drafted by the Braves in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2019. Since then, he has been with the team through a World Series championship in 2021 and earned All-MLB First Team (2021). He was also a 2022 MLB All-Star.

Riley is currently hitting .301 with 29 home runs, 68 RBI and a .964 OPS in his 101 games this season with Atlanta. He leads the majors with 61 extra-base hits, his OPS ranks sixth and his home run total ranks fourth.

The All-Star finished the month of July with 26 extra-base hits, making history for the Braves. This number sits as the most ever for a Braves player in a single calendar month, ultimately breaking Hall of Famer Hank Aaron’s previous record of 25 set in 1961.

But there’s more. Riley’s month of July was far from over with an extra-base hit record. He also hit .423 with 11 home runs, joining Hall of Famer Chipper Jones as two of the only Braves players to hit .400 with double-digit home runs in a single month.

Drafted 41st overall by the Braves in 2015, Riley’s deal as of today contains the highest total salary in franchise history.