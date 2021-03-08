AU Sophomore Found Dead in Off-Campus Home

An American University sophomore was found dead in an off-campus home Wednesday.

According to police, a roommate found 20-year-old Eli Weinstock’s body in the shower at their off-campus home near the university last Wednesday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

His father said police told him Weinstock had been at a happy hour with members of a fraternity the night before, but almost a week later, the family says they haven’t seen any evidence of that.

The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity acknowledged Weinstock’s death on Instagram, writing, “The brothers of Kappa Upsilon Pike were shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the death of our new member Eli Weinstock Wednesday afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Eli, and to anyone mourning his loss.”

In a statement to News4 Beth and Michael Weinstock said of their son, "Eli had a kind heart and was fiercely protective of the people he loved ... So many young people have come forward to tell me he was like a brother to them. He was a kind and generous soul."

In a statement to News4, the Spanish Education Development (SED) Center, where the bilingual Weinstock helped teach preschool, said, Eli “exhibited great interest and willingness to support the children’s learning. He was kind, patient and caring with his students.”

A spokesperson for AU said the university is cooperating with the investigation.

Police have yet to determine the cause of death.

Weinstock’s family says their son loved living in D.C. and often toured the city on his bike. They said their son had no underlying health conditions.