ATM stolen from hair salon in Kettering

An ATM was stolen from a hair salon in Kettering, Maryland, over the weekend.

A barber who works at Phenix Salon Suites at Largo Plaza told News4 about the break-in on Saturday morning. He said it appears the thieves rammed a truck into the back of the salon and then made off with the ATM.

Salon employees were cleaning up the damage left behind on Sunday.

Video showed the back of the salon was left with a gaping hole. There were gray bricks in a debris pile, wires hanging down and a bent metal door.

Prince George's County Police said they do not have a report on the incident but are looking into it.

