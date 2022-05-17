At Least 7 Hurt in Minor Explosion at Nail Salon Near Baltimore

At least 7 people were hurt after an explosion at a nail salon west of Baltimore, fire officials said.

It happened Monday night at Libra Nails & Spa in Woodlawn, Maryland.

Someone called police about 9:15 p.m. for a "criminal complaint" before a minor explosion went off, NBC's Baltimore affiliate, WBAL-TV, reported.

An image shared on social media by the Baltimore County Fire Department showed disarray through the nail salon's front windows, including what appeared to be fallen ceiling fixtures. Small pieces of debris were strewn across the sidewalk and parking spaces in front of the building.

Baltimore County Fire officials said one person, possibly a former nail salon employee, has life-threatening injuries, WBAL-TV reported. Four police officers and two EMS workers went to hospitals, mostly for smoke inhalation.

There may be hazardous materials inside the building, and police were telling people to avoid the area.