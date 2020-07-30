At Least 5 Shootings Reported Overnight in DC

At least five shootings were reported early Thursday in Northeast and Southeast D.C.

D.C. police say they are investigating the shootings that all occurred before 4 a.m. Information on injuries and any connection between the crimes was not immediately released.

Shots rang out in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace NE after 1 a.m. Police were looking for a four-door, gray sedan that’s possibly missing the rim on the front, passenger-side tire. Officers were seen investigating near a playground.

A shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street SE after 2 a.m. Police were looking for three men. One man wore a red hat, white tank top and blue jeans. They were seen in a burgundy Infiniti.

Also in the 2 o’clock hour, a shooting occurred in the 700 block of 21st Street NE. No additional information was released.

Shots rang out again in the 2200 block of Mount View Place SE. Police were looking for a silver sedan at about 3 a.m.

Another shooting after 3 a.m. was reported in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street SE. No additional information was released.

An investigation into a stabbing after 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road SE also is underway.

The city has seen an uptick in killings compared to the same time last year.

