Aspiring Photographer Killed by Stray Gunfire in Maryland

A Bethesda man died Thursday after a shooting last weekend in Upper Marlboro.

Alexander Korman, 20, was shot Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight, our officers responded out to the 8300 block of Hollow Tree Lane in Upper Marlboro for the report of a shooting,” Prince George’s County Police Department spokesperson Thomas Lester said.

There was reportedly a party in that neighborhood. Korman’s family said he was an innocent victim caught in crossfire.

“Once on scene, we did locate our victim inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds,” Lester said. “He was taken to a local hospital.”

Korman was not the only person shot.

“We did have a second shooting victim that we found a short distance away suffering from gunshot wounds,” Lester said.

That victim is recovering.

Police said It happened outside what was supposed to be a pool party.

Korman’s mother posted there were “30 shell casings from four different guns” at the scene.

Police said they got no complaints regarding the party.

“We do have, on the weekends, additional officers that come out that are working our party squad,” Lester said.

Korman was an avid photographer. His Instagram account shows action shots from sporting events as well as powerful photos of everyday life.

His family says they are honoring his request that his organs be donated, saying it’s about ensuring something positive can come from a senseless tragedy.

In a written statement, Korman’s family said his decision to be an organ donor will be his most legacy.

"Xan was living his best life and was taken far too soon,” the family statement said. “He was an extremely talented photographer and videographer who excelled at capturing the human spirit."

They also hope to establish a scholarship fund in his name to help others interested in photography.