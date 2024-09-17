As artificial intelligence rapidly moves from a novelty to an everyday tool, can people trust that chatbots are delivering credible information?

Technology and privacy researchers at Consumer Reports did some digging to find out if different chatbots could answer health-related questions accurately.

“To find out, we quizzed a handful of popular, general-purpose AI chatbots to see if their advice on health and safety topics matched that of our experts," said Consumer Reports' Courtney Lindwall.

Question 1: How many carbon monoxide detectors do you need?

CR says, homeowners should have a carbon monoxide detector on each level, outside each sleeping area, in the basement and near — not inside — an attached garage.

“For the most part, Google Gemini got this answer nearly right, but it erred slightly when it suggested putting a CO alarm inside an attached garage. Attached garages are usually not temperature-controlled, which can damage the alarm’s battery or sensor,” Lindwall said.

Question 2: How to filter PFAS from tap water?

Consumer Reports recommends a water filtration system with the National Sanitation Foundation certification code NSF/ANSI 53 and double-checking that the manufacturer specifically claims that its product removes PFAS.

“AI’s answer lacked key details. Using Microsoft Copilot’s advice, consumers may feel confident buying any activated carbon or reverse osmosis filter to eliminate PFAS in their water. However, not all filters of these kinds are designated for PFAS removal," Lindwall said.

Question 3: Can kids play with water beads?

Consumer Reports says absolutely not. The popular children’s toys carry high risks if ingested, like bowel obstruction, blocked airways and infections. Water beads have also reportedly led to deaths and thousands of emergency room visits, Lindwall said.

“AI’s answer was dangerous and inconsistent. Meta AI failed to highlight the significant safety risks of water beads, aside from a passing reference to a need for parental supervision,” she said.

Consumer Reports said it's okay to use AI as a starting point, but it's important to always check the source material.

It also doesn't hurt to ask questions more than once and compare answers.