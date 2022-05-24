As Wegmans Readies DC Store, New Reston Location Also on the Horizon

Wegmans is preparing to open two new grocery stores in the D.C. area.

The Wegmans off Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. will be the District's first. It's set to open July 13 in the new City Ridge redevelopment.

Now managers are also hiring for another new store in Northern Virginia. That location will be at Reston Parkway and Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston. The store is expected to open next year. Wegmans wants to hire 150 full-time employees. Those interested in applying can do so online.

Earlier this month, Wegmans also opened another location in Alexandria, off Eisenhower Avenue.