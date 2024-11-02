Daylight Saving Time

As Daylight Saving Time ends, here's how you can save your kids' mental health — and your own

'You can show your kids better than you can tell them,' said one child and adolescent psychiatrist.

By Erika Gonzalez, News4 Anchor/Reporter and Patricia Fantis

This weekend, we "fall back" as daylight saving time comes to an end. That change can have a surprising impact on our mental health, especially for kids and teens.

From sleep and mood swings to social connections and even their grades, there are lots of potential impacts. But there are steps parents can take to prepare.

"Even that one hour shift can be significant," said Dr. Asha Patton-Smith, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente. She says when you fall back, your body doesn't receive as much sunlight, and doesn't produce enough serotonin -- an important mood-boosting chemical.

"Studies show that it affects our attention, our focus, our ability to multitask, increases irritability, increases anxiety, also increases depressive symptoms," Patton-Smith said.

That can be problematic, especially for students at this time of year. Remember, the workload in school may be more strenuous at the end of the semester than it was at the start.

"For those kids, they're not just really excited about school. It's darker outside, right? And I have to keep going to school and it's cold outside and work is harder. So all of that is around the same time where kids start not being excited about going to school, sometimes refusing to go to school," Patton-Smith said.

It can become a vicious cycle.

"[It] increases frustration because they're not as successful as they used to be when they first started with regard to their schoolwork," Patton-Smith said. "So they get pushed back there, [which] can increase the risk of anxiety and depression and just low self-esteem. So all of that kind of begins around this time of year."

To deal with the change, Dr. Patton-Smith says to stay consistent with your child's sleep schedule, having a set bedtime and wake-up time every day of the week, even on weekends. The same goes for your meals.

Get rid of distractions that could make it hard to get to sleep on time, turning off phones and digital devices at least an hour before bed.

For older kids, communication is key.

"Reinforce that, hey, we're getting ready to have a time shift," Patton-Smith said. "It's going to be darker earlier. What are some things we can do to keep our mood up, to keep the momentum going with school? So you start those conversations."

You're likely to get further if you hold yourself to the same standards.

"And most importantly, I tell parents, you can show your kids better than you can tell them. So make sure that you have some sort of schedule and be open about your schedule," Patton-Smith said. "And no one's perfect. When you're off schedule, how do you get back on?"

The darker days are also associated with seasonal changes in mood known as seasonal affective disorder, a condition that impacts an estimated 10 million Americans.

Dr. Patton-Smith says, when possible, spend time outdoors and in the sunshine. Even a little bit of time can make a big difference.

