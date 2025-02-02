Artist creates memorial to victims of Potomac River crash

In the shadow of deep tragedy stands a memorial to honor the 67 lives lost.

“It may be a small gesture, but I do it with all my heart,” said Roberto Marquez, the artist from Texas who is creating the memorial.

“This is a message, and this is dedicated to those lives suffering because they lost a loved one,” he said.

When Marquez heard about the horrific crash Wednesday night, he decided he was going to build a cross for each victim at Roaches Run, not far from the crash site.

This isn’t the first memorial he’s built after a tragedy. Last year, he made one for the victims of the Key Bridge collapse.

“It’s not for me,” he said, “It’s for somebody else. It’s for the community.”

The community is responding. Several people showed up Saturday to see the memorial.

“I’m an educator,” Tina King of Texas said. “To see so many young children too and young people… So, I just wanted to thank somebody for doing something so kind and from his heart as well.”

A local pastor and her daughter came to pray with each cross.

“This doesn’t just affect one person or the family members, specifically," Stephanie Singh of Latter Rain Church said. “I think, at this point, this is built for community.”

Both families thanked Marquez for taking the time to help the community heal.

“I have high hopes that this memorial, enough people will come, so that their loved ones know they are not alone,” Marquez said.