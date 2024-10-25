Arsonists torch delivery drivers' mopeds in Southeast DC

Arsonists set multiple mopeds on fire last night in Southeast D.C., and neighbors said the owners are delivery drivers who recently moved here from Venezuela.

Panic and screams for help were caught on camera after several mopeds went up in flames on B Street SE.

“And we looked out the window and we see all four of these bikes just on fire,” said Mike, a neighbor.

Speaking with News4 hours after the rude awakening, Mike said he was asleep in his home across the street near 50th when he heard the commotion around 1 a.m.

Video shows a group of five walk up to the mopeds, and pour liquid. Fire erupted, and the group ran.

Mike called 911 and tried to help his neighbors contain the flames and keep them from spreading.

“If that fire would have gotten to the gas tank or to the batteries, it could have been worse,” he said.

Junior Valera said he and his brother use the mopeds to make deliveries.

“We use these to work, to eat,” he said in Spanish. “To pay rent, help our families. Without them, how? We can’t.”

“These guys, you know, they’re new to the country, they don’t speak a word of English, and this is literally their means of paying their bills,” Mike said. “So, they use these to deliver food, Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.”

Jefferson Arias said he feels insecure. His brother was robbed at gunpoint Sunday, and the thieves took his moped.

“Targeting folks from another country that are just trying to make a better life for themselves is just not what America is about,” Mike said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the D.C. Fire arson tip line at 1-877-NO-ARSON.

