Arrest Made in Killing of Go-Go Pioneer, Founding Member of Rare Essence

Rory Felton

D.C. police made an arrest in the killing of a go-go pioneer and founding member of the band Rare Essence.

Rory Felton was fatally stabbed inside a D.C. apartment April 20, 2018.

Felton, a father and a grandfather, was just a few days from his 58th birthday.

Police say he was stabbed multiple times in an apartment on Forrester Street in Southwest D.C. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Juan Green, 20, of Southeast D.C. is charged with first-degree murder.

Felton had survived a violent attack once in the past. In 1992, a gunman shot him in the head, and he wasn't expected to live. But his wife said within weeks, he was up and playing the saxophone again. 

