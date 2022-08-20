Arrest Made in 1993 Murder of DC Woman: Police

Nearly 30 years after the crime, a suspect has been arrested in the 1993 murder of a D.C. woman, authorities say.
Police located Debra McManus, 39, of Southeast, D.C. in a wooded area near 4th and Trenton Street, Southeast on Saturday, Oct. 23, 1993. They found McManus, unconscious and unresponsive, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
At the time, an autopsy determined she was killed by manual strangulation and authorities ruled her death a homicide.
Police arrested William Ransford, 58, of Southeast, D.C. on Thursday, in accordance to a DC Superior Court issued arrest warrant. He was charged with second degree murder.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.