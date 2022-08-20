Crime and Courts

Arrest Made in 1993 Murder of DC Woman: Police

The crime occurred in Southeast, D.C.

By NBC Washington Staff

DC police car
NBC Washington

Nearly 30 years after the crime, a suspect has been arrested in the 1993 murder of a D.C. woman, authorities say.

Police located Debra McManus, 39, of Southeast, D.C. in a wooded area near 4th and Trenton Street, Southeast on Saturday, Oct. 23, 1993. They found McManus, unconscious and unresponsive, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

At the time, an autopsy determined she was killed by manual strangulation and authorities ruled her death a homicide.

Police arrested William Ransford, 58, of Southeast, D.C. on Thursday, in accordance to a DC Superior Court issued arrest warrant. He was charged with second degree murder.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

monkeypox 17 hours ago

DC Health Announces New Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy

Southeast DC 23 hours ago

Family of Special Officer Killed in DC Library: ‘We Need Answers’

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsDC PoliceSoutheast DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us