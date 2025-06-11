Army tank crew tells why it's a ‘huge honor' to participate in DC military parade

As tanks were staged in D.C.’s West Potomac Park on Wednesday ahead of the huge military parade Saturday, members of an Army tank crew told News4 why it’s meaningful to them to participate.

News4 video shows huge military vehicles lined up in the park.

Soldiers were busy getting the equipment ready for the celebration on Saturday of the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also falls on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Tank crew members spoke about what it means to be in D.C. for the parade.

“It’s such a historic event. It’s the Army’s 250th birthday, and it just seems like a really unique opportunity,” Lt. Casey Thompson, an Army tank commander, told News4.

“It’s definitely a huge honor to be here,” said Sgt. Jesse Saller, an Army tank gunner. “This is something that hasn’t happened in a very long time, and being able to come out here and show who we are to the public is definitely an honor for me.”

