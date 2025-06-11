Military

Army tank crew tells why it's a ‘huge honor' to participate in DC military parade

News4 video shows huge military vehicles lined up in West Potomac Park for the parade Saturday.

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As tanks were staged in D.C.’s West Potomac Park on Wednesday ahead of the huge military parade Saturday, members of an Army tank crew told News4 why it’s meaningful to them to participate.

News4 video shows huge military vehicles lined up in the park.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Soldiers were busy getting the equipment ready for the celebration on Saturday of the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also falls on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Tank crew members spoke about what it means to be in D.C. for the parade.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“It’s such a historic event. It’s the Army’s 250th birthday, and it just seems like a really unique opportunity,” Lt. Casey Thompson, an Army tank commander, told News4.

“It’s definitely a huge honor to be here,” said Sgt. Jesse Saller, an Army tank gunner. “This is something that hasn’t happened in a very long time, and being able to come out here and show who we are to the public is definitely an honor for me.”

Military Jun 9

Trump's military parade in DC: Here's what to know

Military 6 hours ago

25 facts about the U.S. Army ahead of its 250th birthday

Military 1 hour ago

Major road closures for military parade start in Northern Virginia on Friday night

Go here for full coverage of the parade, from the schedule to info on road closures to the estimated parade cost.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MilitaryWashington DC
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us