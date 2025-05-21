Army reenactors, flyovers: What to expect at President Trump's military parade in DC

There's now a timeline of events available for the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade scheduled to take place on June 14, which is also President Donald Trump's birthday.

The America250 initiative shared the schedule on Wednesday, along with a statement about the parade and celebration in D.C., confirming new details about what the parade will look like.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The parade will commemorate the Army's long history, "while looking boldly toward the next 250 years of American patriotism and technological advancement," the statement says.

Attendees can expect historical reenactors with "period-accurate equipment," Army vehicles, flyovers and military bands, the statement says.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The parade is expected to include 6,600 soldiers, 50 military aircraft and 150 vehicles, Lt. Col. Ruth Castro, a spokeswoman for the Army, confirmed to CNBC this month. It's scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and follow a route from the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, across the Memorial Bridge and then east on Constitution Avenue NW along the National Mall.

The parade will be followed by a parachute jump by the Army's Golden Knights, a concert and fireworks, the Associated Press reported.

Trump will speak at the event, which will take place on his 79th birthday.

"President Donald J. Trump will join veterans, active-duty troops, wounded warriors, Gold Star Families, and Patriotic Americans from across the country to celebrate our heroes who have protected our country through strength and selflessness," the statement says.

"Under President Trump's leadership, the U.S. Army has been restored to strength and readiness," it continues.

Trump attempted to put on a similar parade during his first term in office but had to cancel it because of cost concerns. The 2025 parade could cost between $25 million and $45 million, the Army said.

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker, Trump said the cost of the forthcoming parade was "peanuts compared to the value of doing it."

Part of the cost includes measures like the Army placing large metal plates at key points on D.C. streets to better protect the pavement from the movements of 25 M1 Abrams main battle tanks.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said if tanks are used on the city's roads, funding to repair any damage should also be part of the parade plans. It is unclear if that will happen. When asked for a response to the Army's plan for metal plates earlier this month, Bowser's office referred the AP to her past comments.

Here's the schedule of events as laid out by America250:

At 8 a.m., doors open to guests who want to attend the Army Fitness Competition and Festival.

At 2 p.m., doors open to guests who want to attend the parade.

At 6:30 p.m., the parade and celebration begins

By 9:30 p.m. the event is over.

The early arrival times allow for security screening for all guests.

Anyone interested in attending the parade and other events can RSVP here.