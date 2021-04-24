Armenian Community in DC Reflects on President Biden's Comments on Armenian Genocide, the Fight Ahead

Members of the Armenian community gathered at Sheridan’s Circle in D.C. Saturday to commemorate Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day with a protest that took on a new tone after President Joe Biden’s comments acknowledging the genocide.

Demonstrators gather every year, but this time, they made their way to the Turkish embassy after "Biden became the first American president to refer to the systematic killing and deportation of more than a million Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 20th century as a genocide," the AP reported.

“This is a monumental moment for the Armenian community, decades and decades of grassroots advocacy led by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA),” Tereza Yerimyan, the director of government affairs for the ANCA, said.

Still, the mood was not celebratory. While Armenian Americans in D.C. support Biden’s statement, they are still angry at Turkey.

Turkey has denounced and rejected the President’s comments. For the Armenian community, that means there’s still a lot of work to be done.

When asked what the next stage of the fight will be, demonstrators said they are looking for reparations from Turkey.

“[American recognition of the genocide is] proof that perseverance and dedication and good old-fashioned phone calls and emails to your legislators work, and that we have a fight to continue," Yerimyan said. "And we will proudly stand by the Armenian American community leading that fight.”