Armed Woman, Man Steal Puppy in Prince George’s County: Police

Two suspects stole a puppy at gunpoint in Landover, Maryland, on Monday, police say.

A man told Prince George's County police he was walking his dog, named Lobo, about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Kent Village Drive and East Ridge Drive.

He saw a car pass him and pull over a short distance ahead. Then, a woman got out of the car, walked to the trunk and went up to him from behind with a gun, demanding the puppy, police said.

The victim grabbed the weapon and got into a struggle with the woman over the gun. He let go of the gun when he saw a second suspect, a man, approach them, police said.

Then, the woman pulled the gun's trigger several times, but the gun didn't fire, according to police. She grabbed the puppy and the two suspects sped off.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

The getaway car was a gray Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia tags that is missing its rear passenger hubcap, police said. The front fender and hood of the car are black.

The victim told police the woman had face tattoos.

Police say if anyone sees Lobo, the suspects or the suspects' vehicle to not approach and call 911 immediately as the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that can help police find Lobo can call detectives at 301-772-4425. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the P3 Tips mobile app.