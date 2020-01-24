Local
pentagon city mall

Armed Robberies Leave Pentagon City Mall Shoppers on Edge

By Aimee Cho and Sydney Coplin

By Aimee Cho and Sydney Coplin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two consecutive armed robberies have taken place over the past week in the Pentagon City Mall parking garage in Arlington, Virginia.

The first incident occurred Jan. 19 about 5:25 p.m. when a woman was approached in her parked car at gunpoint and forced to give up her cellphone, police said.

The robber fled the scene on foot.

Local

hit and run 9 mins ago

Bicyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run After Tire Gets Caught in Streetcar Tracks

Virginia 34 mins ago

Va. Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Running Child ‘Sextortion’ Ring Through Snapchat, Kik Apps

A similar situation occurred Thursday around 1:50 p.m. when a man stepped out of his car and was confronted at gunpoint and gave up his keys on demand, police said.

The male thief got away in the victim's car.

“When you have the use of a firearm, even if it’s just implied or shown, that is a significant escalation,” Arlington County Police Officer Ashley Savage said. “We do take that very seriously.”

A sign located in the parking garage outlines security precautions in place to ensure the safety of shoppers.

The mall offers a security escort service, as well as patrolling and a phone system in place to call for help if someone feels unsafe.

With these armed robberies occurring back to back, many shoppers are fearful for their safety.

"I had to park a little bit closer to the door," shopper Tion Bolding said. As a frequent Pentagon City shopper and a father, he urges his daughters to maintain awareness when walking through the mall parking garage.

A similar sentiment is shared by shopper Debbie Lappat, who is hesitant about visiting malls.

“I really try to stay away from malls unless I have my husband or somebody with me,” she said.

It's unclear if these cases are connected.

Pentagon City Mall has not responded to a request for comment.

This article tagged under:

pentagon city mallAshley Savagearmed robbery
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us