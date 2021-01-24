Armed Man Arrested Near Ellipse Said He Needed Information on Oval Office: Police

A man was arrested near the Ellipse on Friday after he said he needed information about the Oval Office and then was found to be illegally carrying a gun and ammunition, D.C. police say.

Santiago V. Macias of Midland, Texas, was arrested two days after Inauguration Day. The 37-year-old was found with a pistol, two loaded magazines and 79 rounds of ammunition, court records say.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

A D.C. police officer was on bicycle patrol along Constitution Avenue NW when Macias stopped the officer at about 11:50 a.m. Sitting in a black pickup truck, he asked if he could park there and said he needed information about the Oval Office, court records say.

The officer noticed a firearm holster mounted under the truck’s dashboard. The officer asked Macias if he had a firearm in the truck and he said yes.

The officer called for backup and detained Macias. Then officers found the gun and ammunition. Macias said he spoke little English and was provided a translator.

He was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm, unregistered ammunition and unlawful transport of a firearm.

A number of people have been arrested on gun charges in D.C. amid unprecedented security after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

