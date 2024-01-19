Armed guard shoots woman inside 7-Eleven in Northeast DC

An armed security guard shot and wounded a woman inside a 7-Eleven store in Northeast D.C. on Thursday evening, police say.

The shooting occurred at the location in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE.

The guard, who is a D.C. special police officer, shot the woman amid a dispute in the store, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said. The woman was shot in the arm.

Officers and emergency crews were called to the store just before 6 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Police will investigate the shooting and determine whether the special police officer’s actions were justified. Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.