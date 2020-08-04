‘Armed, Dangerous' Man Sought in Killing of Alexandria Woman

A man who should be considered armed and dangerous is sought in the killing last week of a woman in Alexandria.

Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi is suspected of killing Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez on July 29, the Alexandria Police Department said Tuesday. He was last seen in a stolen Nissan Altima. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

“Bouaichi should be considered armed and dangerous, and poses a potential threat to anyone who comes into contact with him,” police said in a statement.

Gunshots were heard on S. Greenmount Drive early July 29. Officers responded at 6:20 a.m. and found Dominguez Gonzalez dead.

Police described Bouaichi as 33 and of Middle Eastern descent. He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 180 pounds. The car he was driving, a black 2013 Nissan Altima, has the Maryland license plate 1CN3103.

Dominguez Gonzalez is the first homicide victim in Alexandria this year.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.