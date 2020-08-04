Northern Virginia

‘Armed, Dangerous' Man Sought in Killing of Alexandria Woman

By NBC Washington Staff

Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi
Alexandria Police Department

A man who should be considered armed and dangerous is sought in the killing last week of a woman in Alexandria. 

Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi is suspected of killing Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez on July 29, the Alexandria Police Department said Tuesday. He was last seen in a stolen Nissan Altima. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

“Bouaichi should be considered armed and dangerous, and poses a potential threat to anyone who comes into contact with him,” police said in a statement. 

Gunshots were heard on S. Greenmount Drive early July 29. Officers responded at 6:20 a.m. and found Dominguez Gonzalez dead. 

Police described Bouaichi as 33 and of Middle Eastern descent. He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 180 pounds. The car he was driving, a black 2013 Nissan Altima, has the Maryland license plate 1CN3103.

Dominguez Gonzalez is the first homicide victim in Alexandria this year.

