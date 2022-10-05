Virginia Man Killed by Gunfire While on Vacation in Turks and Caicos

An Arlington, Virginia, man was fatally shot while on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Sunday after gang members “indiscriminately” opened fire on a vehicle in which he was taking a tour, local authorities said.

Kent Carter, a real estate agent and vice president of Arlington’s NAACP branch, was killed, according to people who knew him. He had been visiting the British overseas territory to celebrate his 40th birthday.

“Words alone aren't enough to say how much this hurts, how much we grieve right now,” said Julius D. Spain, president of the NAACP branch.

Carter was a father and a veteran, and volunteered in local economic development, housing and education issues, Spain said.

A U.S. State Department spokesman offered condolences to Carter’s family and said officials are providing consular assistance.

Police in Turks and Caicos say members of a violent gang shot at a vehicle transporting tourists and guides who were returning from an excursion. A shootout with police followed. Carter, a tour guide and a suspect were killed, and five other people, including an American, were injured.

“These criminals proceeded to indiscriminately shoot into the vehicle transporting the employees and tourists,” Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting said. "[…] Our deepest condolences go out to the families of those murdered.”

Police chased the vehicle, an officer was seriously hurt in a shootout and the suspects were able to get away, the commissioner said. A photo from police shows the aftermath of a shootout between suspects and officers. Many bullet holes can be seen in the windshield of what appears to be a police car.

Violence on the islands is linked to drugs, revenge, turf wars and retribution, the commissioner said.

The government of the Turks and Caicos Islands said they regretted the violence.

“The incident which occurred on the date mentioned above is one that is rare and does not reflect who we are as a people,” a statement said. “On behalf of the government and people of these islands, we extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim.”

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests were immediately announced.

A neighbor of Carter’s, Robert York, said he would truly miss him.

“Probably one of the best neighbors I’ve ever had, so this is really heartbreaking,” he said.

