Arlington Store Employee Charged With Shooting Juvenile Theft Suspect: Police

The 33-year-old employee shot at a group suspected of stealing cash and merchandise and violated a protective order, police say

By Sophia Barnes

Hamzeh Abushariah Mugshot
Arlington Police

Hamzeh Abushariah is charged with malicious wounding and violating a protective order after a shooting on March 29, 2020, Arlington County Police say.

" data-ellipsis="false">

An employee at an Arlington, Virginia, business has been arrested and charged after shooting a juvenile who allegedly broke into the store, police say.

Three suspects broke into the unnamed business on the 2400 block of Shirlington Road early Sunday and began stealing cash and merchandise, Arlington County Police say.

An employee, Hamzeh Abushariah, 33, of Washington, D.C., heard the break-in from a secure backroom, police said. He grabbed a gun, opened a door and fired onto the sales floor, hitting a juvenile suspect, police say.

Abushariah returned to the backroom, then came onto the sales floor again. He shot at suspects as they tried to run away, police said.

Officers received a call about 4:53 a.m. When they responded, they found the juvenile suspect outside suffering a serious but not-life-threatening injuries, police say. In Virginia, police are not allowed to release information about minors involved in crimes.

The other suspects had fled, police say.

Police say they consulted with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and brought charges against Abushariah including malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm.

He was also charged with violating a protective order, police say. Police didn't detail the nature of the protective order.

Police expect to file charges related to the break-in at a later date, the police department said in a release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Arlington County Police.

