Arlington Senior Citizen Sees Son and Daughter-in-Law for First Time in a Year

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance allowing visitors into long-term care facilities has led to emotional reunions.

In Arlington County, Virginia, 97-year-old Mary Cavanaugh has finally seen her son Mike Cavanaugh and daughter-in-law Marie Cavanaugh after more than a year.

They’re all fully vaccinated, and with strong hugs and kisses, they were able to reunite as a family at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads.

“We've been looking forward to this day so much,” said Marie.

The CDC now says nursing homes should allow visitors indoors for all residents regardless of vaccination status — though, gathering outside is recommended when it's possible.

Mary will be celebrating her 98th birthday in two weeks and can spend it together with her family.

At Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, more than 99% of residents and 90% of staff are fully vaccinated.

Goodwin House also said it welcomes the new CDC guidance but will slowly transition back to regular visits, out of an abundance of caution.