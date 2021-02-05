Arlington

Arlington Rabid Raccoon Outbreak No Longer Contained, Officials Say

Both raccoons captured on Thursday appeared to show signs of rabies, the Arlington County Animal Control said

By Camille Furst

Shutterstock

Two more sightings of raccoons displaying signs of rabies were reported to the Arlington County Animal Control on Thursday, adding to the growing list of similar reports captured by officials since late November last year.

The two raccoons sighted on Thursday were captured and removed by animal control. Officials say both raccoons were showing neurological signs consistent with rabies.

The outbreak is no longer contained to a specific neighborhood, the Arlington Department of Health said.

Local

Raccoon 4 hours ago

Rabid Raccoon Sightings in Arlington Put Neighbors on Alert

SNOW 4 hours ago

Road Crews Prepare for Salting, Plowing

Rabies, a disease that both people and animals can catch, is fatal if medical care isn’t given. One of the raccoons caught Thursday may have had contact with two household pets.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both of the incidents were called in separately from 37th Road N, in Arlington – one in the 4300 block and the other in the 5100 block. Both raccoons were captured and removed by animal control.

The Department of Health urges residents to keep their pets on leashes and make sure they’re up to date on their rabies vaccines. Anyone who comes into contact with a wild animal or sees a raccoon that appears sick, lethargic or aggressive is urged to call Animal Control at (703) 931-9241.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonNorthern VirginiaRaccoon
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us