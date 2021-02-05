Arlington Rabid Raccoon Outbreak No Longer Contained, Officials Say

Two more sightings of raccoons displaying signs of rabies were reported to the Arlington County Animal Control on Thursday, adding to the growing list of similar reports captured by officials since late November last year.

The two raccoons sighted on Thursday were captured and removed by animal control. Officials say both raccoons were showing neurological signs consistent with rabies.

The outbreak is no longer contained to a specific neighborhood, the Arlington Department of Health said.

Rabies, a disease that both people and animals can catch, is fatal if medical care isn’t given. One of the raccoons caught Thursday may have had contact with two household pets.

Both of the incidents were called in separately from 37th Road N, in Arlington – one in the 4300 block and the other in the 5100 block. Both raccoons were captured and removed by animal control.

The Department of Health urges residents to keep their pets on leashes and make sure they’re up to date on their rabies vaccines. Anyone who comes into contact with a wild animal or sees a raccoon that appears sick, lethargic or aggressive is urged to call Animal Control at (703) 931-9241.