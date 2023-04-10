Arlington Pub Announces Reopening Date a Year After Fiery Crash

Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, Virginia, has announced it is reopening this summer, nearly a year after a car crashed into the pub.

The pub made the announcement on its Facebook page over the weekend.

“COMING SOON! We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Ireland’s Four Courts in August 2023!” the pub posted on Facebook.

A ride-share driver having a medical emergency crashed into the pub at N. Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard in August 2022. The crash injured 15 people, and nine were hospitalized, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

The people injured in the crash have since recovered.

The driver was not charged.

The crash damaged a portion of the bar and caused the building to catch fire.

Demolition work began on Ireland's Four Courts in February and renovations are now underway.

According to a photo the pub posted, the restaurant will now have a dark green and gold facade. The original pub was painted red and black.

While it was closed, nearby restaurants held fundraisers with proceeds going to help the pub and its staff. The pub also missed days it would normally be busy, like the World Cup and Saint Patrick's Day.