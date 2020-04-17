Arlington Police Mourn Retired Chief

Retired Arlington Police Chief William K. Stover died of natural causes Friday at 89 years old.

Stover began his four-decade-long career with the Arlington County Police Department in 1956 as a patrol officer, the department said in a statement. He rose through the ranks serving as a detective in the vice unit, lieutenant in the internal affairs unit and deputy chief of the operations division. He was appointed chief of police in 1978 where he guided the agency’s more than 300 officers until he retired in 1996.

Stover will be remembered for his integrity, character and no-nonsense style, according to the department. He will also be remembered as a father, husband, Bronze Star-awarded veteran and mentor to many.

“As the longest tenured Chief of Police in Arlington’s history, Chief Stover leaves an impressive legacy as a results-driven leader with extensive knowledge and experience in the public safety field,” Chief of Police M. Jay Farr said. “A committed public servant, he is credited with growing and advancing the agency while ensuring it maintained a culture of professionalism and community focus. Our heartfelt condolences remain with the Stover family as they mourn his loss.”

A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ACPD Friends and Family Fund, Attn: Tara Crider, 1425 N. Courthouse Rd, Arlington, Va., 22201.