Arlington Lululemon store robbed twice in two hours

Just two hours after thieves grabbed armfuls of pricey athletic wear at the Lululemon store in Arlington Monday evening and walked out, it happened again.

The first theft happened just after 5 p.m. when two women walked out with armfuls of clothing without paying. Alerted by the social media account DMV News Live, News4 was there working on that story when the second robbery occurred.

Video shows three women, two of whom were wearing surgical masks, grabbing big armfuls of clothing from the Lululemon store on Clarendon Boulevard.

One woman stopped to pick up items falling out of her overloaded arms.

The video was taken at 7:11p.m., only two hours after the store had been targeted in the earlier organized retail theft crime.

News4 is not sure if the same people were involved in both cases. Someone from inside the store — it’s not clear if it was a customer or store employee — attempted to follow the women involved in the 7 p.m. theft but lost them in a crowd of dozens of people gathered for some type of meet-up.

Arlington County police officers responded at 7:28 p.m. and took the store’s second theft report of the day.

The Lululemon store in Reston was targeted in a similar crime last month.