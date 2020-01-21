Arlington County Considers Adding $200 to Speeding Tickets

Drivers with a lead foot may soon have to watch their speed more closely in Arlington County, Virginia.

The county board is expected to vote in favor of a new initiative to hit drivers with an additional $200 fine for speeding on residential streets.

"Obey the speed limit, and you’ll be fine. That’s what I would say. So, yeah, just obey the speed limit. That’s what we want. We're not looking to get more money. We're looking to protect people,” Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey told News4.

Currently, a ticket for going 10 mph over the speed limit in a residential zone is about $80. The additional fine would bring that ticket to $280.

“People drive like maniacs around here. It’s about time they got some punishment,” Arlington resident Jack Feegel said.

But others question the cost of the fine.

"Yeah, it seems a little steep. … I would say maybe $100,” resident Liz Barnidge said.

The county estimates dozens of streets could get the higher fee distinction. Streets would have to go through a review before getting the designation.

"We get carried away with our lives and sometimes not paying attention - and this is just a little hey - remember. If it slows everybody down, it’ll be a good thing,” Garvey said.